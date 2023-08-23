Paresh Rawal's PM Modi Biopic Shelved? Actor Says 'The Story Is Very Close To Me But...'

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal has an illustrious career spanning almost four decades. With contributions to films like Arjun, Naam Sardar, Sir, Andaz Apna Apna, Welcome, and Oh My God, he has earned a legendary status now. He recently produced the sequel to his 2012 blockbuster Oh My God, OMG 2, starring Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi. This film has already entered the 100 crore club.

Talking about why he didn’t star in the film, he told ETimes, “I didn’t do the film because I didn’t want this character (Kanti Sharan Mudgal) to be a shadow of my earlier character of Kanji. It would damage both the characters". The actor, who now wants to produce more films, said, “Yes, but I’d want to attempt different kinds of subjects (like OMG 2) and not the regular run of the mill kind of stuff. It is not favourable to my taste."

It was earlier rumoured that Paresh Rawal was gearing up for the toughest role of his career—playing Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his own version of the biopic. ‘It is the most challenging role of my career till date. I have a hunger for good roles. I want to be challenged and I am looking forward to this experience. We will start work this year itself," Paresh had told PTI back in 2019.