Paridhi Sharma's Throwback Photo From Jodha Akbar Takes Fans On A Nostalgic Ride

Paridhi Sharma, a renowned TV actress, has captivated audiences with her exceptional acting skills. Her journey in the entertainment industry began in 2010 with the popular soap opera Tere Mere Sapne Se, where her performance garnered widespread acclaim.

However, it was her portrayal of the iconic character Jodha Bai in the widely acclaimed series Jodha Akbar that truly catapulted her to stardom. With her mesmerising portrayal, she not only won the hearts of millions but also established herself as a prominent figure in the television industry.

The actress has recently uploaded a stunning BTS (behind the scenes) photo of herself on Instagram. She can be seen wearing a traditional yellow outfit with a blue veil on her head and heavily decked with jewellery. Paridhi Sharma smiles for the camera as she looked like royalty. The snap instantly sent her ardent followers into a trip down memory lane.

Advertisement

Paridhi Sharma shared the throwback picture with the caption “Jodha." The image instantly captured the attention of her fans and followers, who couldn’t help but admire her beauty.

The comments section overflowed with heartfelt messages from her admirers. One user praised her, saying, “Peace be upon you and happy greetings to you, ‘Heer Kunwari Jodha Bai. Truly, the charm of your beauty and the history of your love with Jalaluddin Muhammad Akbar will never fade even at the end of time." Another fan expressed how the Jodha Akbar series continues to mesmerize viewers. Additionally, several users couldn’t help but notice her regal appearance, comparing her to a queen.

Check out the photo here-

Advertisement

Previously, she had also shared a fan edit video from her historical epic. She captioned the post, “Throwback" and used hashtags like Jodha, fan page, edit and interesting. The internet was left mesmerized by her beauty and grace in the serial.

Here is the video-