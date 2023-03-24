Home » Movies » Parineeta Director Pradeep Sarkar Dies at 67; Ajay Devgn, Hansal Mehta, Manoj Bajpayee Pay Tributes

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta confirmed the death of Pradeep Sarkar on Twitter. Sarkar was 67.

Last Updated: March 24, 2023, 10:28 IST

Pradeep Sarkar, known for directing acclaimed films like Parineeta and Mardaani, has passed away. He was 67. Filmmaker Hansal Mehta took to his Twitter account to share the news. Hansal shared a throwback picture of Pradeep and wrote “Pradeep Sarkar. Dada. RIP.

Pradeep Sarkar helmed films like ‘Parineeta’, ‘Helicopter Eela’, ‘Laga Chunari Mein Daag: Journey of a Woman’, ‘Lafange Parindey’ and ‘Mardaani’. His sudden demise has sent shockwaves through the Hindi film industry. The cause of his death has not yet been confirmed.

Ajay Devgn also took to his Twitter account to mourn the demise of the filmmaker. He wrote, “The news of Pradeep Sarkar’s demise, ‘Dada’ to some of us is still hard to digest. My deepest condolences. My prayers are with the departed and his family. RIP Dada."

Actor Manoj Bajpayee offered his condolences to Pradeep’s family. “Ohh! That’s so shocking! Rest in peace Dada," he tweeted.

Pradeep Sarkar worked on projects like ‘Neel Samandar’ (2019), ‘Forbidden Love’ (2020) and ‘Kaisi Paheli Zindagani’ (2021) in the last few years. He was planning to make a film on a subject of generational gap. Before coming to films, Pradeep Sarkar had worked in the world of advertising for many years.

