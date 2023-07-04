Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Get a Grand Welcome at Amritsar Airport; Watch Video

Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha has been grabbing all attention ever since they got engaged. The couple recently received a grand welcome as they arrived at the Amritsar airport for an event. The duo was greeted by ministers.

A video, shared by Viral Bhayani, capturing the atmosphere at the airport quickly made its way onto social media platforms. The video starts with Parineeti and Raghav getting flowers at the airport. She is wearing beige colour ethnic wear and is holding a white colour handbag. Raghav as usual opted for a white colour kurta and pajama. Social media platforms were flooded with comments. One of the fans wrote, “Beautiful Jodi God bless". Another wrote, “perfect jodi".

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra were recently spotted at the Amritsar airport. The soon-to-be-married couple recently visited Shri Harmandir Sahib to pay obeisance. CNN News18 shared a video of the duo entering the Golden Temple. While Parineeti kept it comfy in an off-white kurta pyjama set, Raghav, on the other hand, wore a white kurta with a grey jacket. The duo sought blessings.