Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha Spotted at India vs Australia WTC Final, Photo Goes Viral

It seems that Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha love cricket. The couple, who recently got engaged, were spotted at the WTC final match between India and Australia at The Oval, London, on Friday, June 9. In a photo that has now gone viral, Parineeti and Raghav are seen seated in the stands and enjoying the game.

Parineeti was seen wearing an all-white outfit with green coat. She completed her look with a pair of sunglasses. Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader opted for an all-blue look, wearing a blue sweater shirt and a pair of pants. The couple sat in a rather empty stand and enjoyed the game.

Advertisement

The WTC Final match is not working in India’s favour. By the end of Day 3, India made some recovery after being reduced to 71/4 as they were bowled out for 296 runs a little into the second session. Australia thus took a significant 173-run lead with over two days of play still left in the WTC final.

As for Parineeti and Raghav, this isn’t the first time that they were spotted at a cricket match. During the IPL 2023, the couple was seen attending a match in Delhi and the photos of their visit had gone viral.