Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Take Inspiration From Priyanka Chopra, To Marry in Rajasthan?

After a dreamy engagement ceremony, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will be tying the sacred knot soon. Their wedding festivities have been flagged off in full swing. And now, the next step for the couple is to scout the wedding location. Looks like, the couple are keen on tying the knot in Rajasthan just like Priyanka Chopra.

Earlier this afternoon, Parineeti along with her fiancé Raghav was seen landing in Rajasthan. Several photos of the duo went viral on social media. In the pictures, Parineeti donned an elegant white kurta paired with palazzo pants. With a sleek ponytail and minimal makeup, she looked graceful. Raghav on the other hand was seen in a white kurta and matching pants. Reportedly, they were in Udaipur earlier.

For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra Jonas got married to Nick Jonas at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. They tied the knot according to Hindu and Christian customs. Not just Priyanka, other Bollywood celebrities like Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal as well as Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani also got married in Rajasthan.

Earlier last week, Parineeti Chopra revealed how she fell in love with her fiancé Raghav Chadha. The Bollywood star and the AAP leader Raghav Chadha got engaged in a private ceremony in New Delhi on May 13.

In an Instagram account, Parineeti shared that she knew Raghav was “the one" after they met over breakfast. Sharing a series of unseen photos from her engagement ceremony, Parineeti wrote, “When you know, you know. One breakfast together and I knew - I had met the one. The most wonderful man whose quiet strength would be calming, peaceful and inspiring. His support, humour, wit and friendship are pure joy. He is my home. Our engagement party was like living a dream - a dream unfurling beautifully amidst love, laughter, emotion and loads of dancing! As we hugged those we loved dearest and celebrated with them, emotions overflowed. As a little girl in awe of princess stories, I had imagined how my fairytale would begin. Now that it has, it is even better than I had imagined."

Parineeti and Raghav’s engagement ceremony took place at the Central Delhi’s Kapurthala House and was attended by around 150 guests, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Parineeti’s cousin, global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Rumours of Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra’s wedding started in March after they were spotted together in Mumbai. However, a report in ETimes suggested that the couple’s love story began last year. The sparks flew between Parineeti and Raghav on the sets of Chamkila. Parineeti was apparently shooting in Punjab for the film and Raghav had gone on the set to meet her as a friend. The two eventually fell in love.

For the unversed, Raghav and Parineeti have known each other for a very long time. According to multiple reports, the duo studied together in London School of Economics.