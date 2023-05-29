Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha To Get Married In Rajasthan This November? Details Out Now

Following a romantic engagement ceremony in Delhi, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are preparing to get married. The wedding festivities have begun with great fervour, and the couple is currently on the lookout for a wedding venue. Like her sister Priyanka Chopra, it seems that Parineeti wants to tie the knot in Rajasthan. On Sunday, May 28, the couple was spotted arriving in Rajasthan and their pictures went viral on social media. Parineeti looked elegant in a white kurta paired with wide-legged pants, sporting a sleek ponytail and minimal makeup. Raghav complemented her in a white kurta and matching pants. There are reports that they were in Udaipur for wedding preparations.

Reports are ride that Parineeti met Shikha Saxena, the Deputy Director of the Tourism Department in Udaipur, to gather more information about the city. In a chat with Hindustan Times, Shikha said she met Parineeti at the airport and had a pleasant conversation for about 20 minutes. Later, they spent the day visiting various venues. “I met Parineeti at the airport, where we had a good 20 minute conversation, following which we spent the day going to the venues with her. She was not directly talking about marriage but the conversation revolved around things which were indicative around that," she was quoted as saying.

Shikha added that the actress inquired about the weather in Udaipur and that she had September in her mind. “I told her that we have late monsoon, so it would be rainy till the last week of September. At that instance, she looked at her PA and noted down the information," Shikha shared.

The couple is considering November as their wedding month. Shikha, who made the suggestion, mentioned that the couple’s personal assistant initially had concerns about the cold weather, but the bride-to-be seemed thrilled about the idea. The team accompanying her took note of all the details. Saxena directly asked her about any wedding plans, to which she responded that she currently doesn’t have any specific plans but is in the process of creating one.

A source reveals that the upcoming wedding will be a grand Punjabi affair, with the presence of family members and friends who will gather to celebrate the union. “She was interested to know about the tourist attractions in and around the place, with focus on the heritage value of the place, for guests to explore. She even mentioned that she will dig into it deeper," shares an insider, adding that she also took a boat ride to see the evening vibe which reflects that she “was connecting with Udaipur," Shikha added.

Shikha mentioned that Parineeti had appreciated the traditional welcome she received at the heritage properties, which involved rose petals and music. The hotel also provided her with a glimpse of how the guests would be welcomed during the wedding, and Parineeti was impressed by the concept. “She really loved the whole idea. The traditional welcome really made her emotional and touched her. There was also a conversation around food during the visit," Shikha shared.

Looks like a royal wedding is in the order for the couple!