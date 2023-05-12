Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha To Have a Bollywood-Themed Engagement; Deets Inside

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are all set to take their relationship to the next level. The couple, who have been dating for a while now, is reportedly going to get engaged on May 13, i.e. tomorrow. And it will be a Bollywood-themed engagement party.

India Today has reported that the function will be an intimate one and will take place at Kapurthala House in New Delhi. The couple is already in the national capital for the function. The event be Bollywood-theme-based. Parineeti will be wearing a Manish Malhotra-designed outfit and Raghav will wear an achkan designed by his maternal uncle Pawan Sachdeva, as mentioned by the portal. Pawan has designed an ivory achkan in pure khadi silk along with ivory pants and a matching kurta for the politician. The ceremony is expected to start at 5 in the evening and the day will begin with a Sukhmani Sahib Path followed by Ardas, a Sikh ritual. The guest list includes 150 people including friends and family.

Earlier in the day, media reports also mentioned that actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be joining her for the celebrations. As reported by E-Times, Karan Johar has been invited for the engagement. Not just him, but Manish Malhotra is also on the guest list. Sania Mirza has also been reportedly sent an invitation for Parineeti and Raghav’s engagement ceremony.

Preparations have already started for the engagement ceremony. Parineeti’s house has also been decked up ahead of the celebration.

The rumours of Parineeti’s engagement started making headlines after she was spotted with Raghav Chadha on various occasions. Reportedly, Parineeti and Raghav studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time now. Both were also seen enjoying an IPL match in Mohali.

On the work front, Parineeti was last seen in Uunchai alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, and Boman Irani. Next up, she has Imtiaz Ali’s Chamkila with Diljit Dosanjh.