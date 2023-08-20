Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha To Marry on September 25 in Rajasthan; Deets Inside

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have reportedly fixed a wedding date. The actress and the Aam Aadmi Party leader got engaged in May and since then, reports have been doing the rounds that the couple will tie the knot later this year. It was also rumoured that the couple, much like Parineeti’s sister Priyanka Chopra, was planning a destination wedding in Rajasthan. As per new reports, Parineeti and Raghav’s dream wedding seems to be coming to life.

A source told Bombay Times that Parineeti and Raghav have locked in the September 25 date and the prep has begun. “It will be a grand wedding. Parineeti is extremely tight-lipped about the festivities that will be held by the families. Her team has already started working out the details and her dates. She will plunge into her wedding prep in the first week of September," the insider claimed.

It is also claimed that the wedding will take place in Rajasthan but the reception will be hosted in Gurugram. Last month, a source told Hindustan Times the couple’s parents, Pawan Chopra-Reena Chopra and Sunil Chadha-Alka Chadha, have already done food tasting at hotels in Gurugram. It was also reported the couple is considering the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur as their wedding venue, the same location Priyanka and Nick Jonas tied the knot in 2018.