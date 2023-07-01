Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Visit Golden Temple; Ranbir Kapoor-Rashmika Mandanna's Animal Postponed?

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra were recently spotted at the Amritsar airport. The soon-to-be-married couple recently visited Shri Harmandir Sahib to pay obeisance. CNN News18 shared a video of the duo entering the Golden Temple. While Parineeti kept it comfy in an off-white kurta pyjama set, Raghav on the other hand wore a white kurta with a grey jacket. The duo sought blessings. Have a look at the video.

While 2022 was all about Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra, the actor has so much in store for us this year. Currently, the actor is filming opposite Rashmika Mandanna for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film Animal. The film which has already hyped up everyone with anticipation has seen a number of exciting developments in the form of Bobby Deol joining the film and some leak glimpses of Ranbir Kapoor’s character from the film. However, in a recent one, it came to light that the Ranbir Kapoor film might not be releasing on its scheduled date i.e. August 11. However, the reason might not be the clash with Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2.

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur’s dating rumours have been ruling headlines for a long time now. Even though the two actors have not officially confirmed their relationship officially as of now, their fans are convinced that they are a couple. Amid all this, the Gehraiyaan actress recently reacted to such speculations.

It was rumoured that actress Triptii Dimri was in a relationship with producer Karnesh Ssharma, brother of actress Anushka Sharma. They shared pictures together and Triptii even posted a picture of Karnesh kissing her on the cheeks, seemingly making it official. However, it seems like they have now gone their separate ways. Speculations are rife that the couple’s separation could be because of their difference in opinions, however, it is difficult to draw a conclusion at present since both the actress and producer have chosen to keep tightlipped about it. Neither of them ever openly discussed their relationship.

