Parineeti Chopra Croons All Time Favourite Song 'Tu Jhoom', Fans Call Her “Rockstar’; Watch

In a delightful surprise for her fans, Parineeti Chopra shared a heartwarming moment on her social media handle. Unable to resist the temptation, Parineeti treated her followers to a captivating rendition of her all-time favorite song, ‘Tu Jhoom’. The actress, known for her versatility and talent, showcased her musical side, leaving everyone mesmerized.

In the monochromatic video, Parineeti can be seen sitting on the ground and singing the song. She is wearing a pair of trousers and a black colour tank top. The actress is not wearing any makeup and left her hair open. Her video caption reads, “Sometimes the best moments happen spontaneously. Went to a dubbing studio and couldn’t resist the urge to sing one of my all time favourite songs. Pure joy!" The video clip quickly garnered attention and became the talk of the town. Fans and followers were captivated by her mesmerizing performance, showering her with praise and admiration.

Watch the song here:

One of the users called her a ‘rockstar’ while another wrote, “heart-touching voice." A third user chimed in and wrote, “Omg! this is sooooooo gooddd!!" Many celebrities also praised her in the comment section.