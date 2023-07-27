Parineeti Chopra's Fiance Raghav Chadha Says Life After Engagement Is Changed: 'My Colleagues...'

Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha - who won over the Internet with his sweet engagements photos with actress Parineeti Chopra - recently spoke about his colleagues’ reaction to his relationship. Raghav and Parineeti got engaged at Kapurthala House in New Delhi on May 13 this year. The couple is now reportedly looking for a winter wedding venue in Rajasthan.

In a recent interview with The Quint, Raghav revealed that earlier his party co-workers and seniors used to tease him about getting married. However, now that he is engaged and will be married soon, they tease him a little less.

“Most certainly, my colleagues, co-workers in the party, and my seniors tease me a little less now… Earlier they used to ask me to get married, now they tease me a little less because they know I am getting married soon," he said.

Several high-profile Aam Aadmi Party leaders attended the politician and the actor’s intimate engagement, including Delhi Chief Minister and party leader Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Congress leader Kapil Sibal also attended the ceremony.

Raghav and Parineeti were often confronted about their relationship after rumours of the two dating first went rife. However, both kept their silence until they announced their engagement. The two have reportedly known each other for a long time. The couple is now reportedly looking for a wedding venue in Udaipur, Rajasthan. However, there is no official confirmation from the couple yet.