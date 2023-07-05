Parineeti Chopra Goes 'Oh My God' After Paps Ask Her About Her Wedding With Raghav Chadha; Watch

Parineeti Chopra’s impending wedding with Raghav Chadha has been the talk of the town for a while now. After a dreamy and intimate wedding ceremony in May 2023, the couple confirmed that a grand wedding will be taking place, fans are curious to know when are they planning to get married. Not just that, even the paparazzi are keen on knowing about the big day. Having said that, the actress recently addressed about her wedding with Raghav.

The Ishqzaade actress was recently spotted in town. While the paparazzi captured her, they even teased her about Raghav and asked when is the wedding happening. Parineeti laughed it off and said, ‘Oh My God’ while sitting inside her car. A video of the same has gone viral on social media now. The actress looked pretty in a black bodycon dress which she teamed with denim jackets. With her hair tied to a single pony, Parineeti completed her look with black shades and white sneakers.

Have a look at the video:

Amid wedding speculations, Parineeti Chopra, took to Instagram to share a picture of herself and her fiance Raghav Chadha at the Golden Temple. In the photo, they can be seen offering prayers, with Parineeti dressed in a traditional white salwar suit and Raghav wearing his signature white shirt and Nehru jacket, with a traditional headscarf.

Last month, it was reported that the actress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAM) leader are considering Umaid Bhawan as their wedding venue. Coincidentally, it is the same venue where Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married.