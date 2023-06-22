Parineeti Chopra No Longer A Part Of Shiddat 2? Wamiqa Gabbi To Play The Lead Now? Here's What We Know

Earlier this week, Dinesh Vijan’s production house had amped everyone’s excitement with their slate of upcoming films including Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’w untitled, Happy Teachers’ Day, Murder Mubarak and Chhava.

The roster also consisted of sequels of titles like Bhediya and Stree. One particular sequel was of Sunny Kaushal and Radhika Madan’s Shiddat. While Parineeti Chopra was reported to be headlining the film, it’s now being said the actress is no longer a part of the film.

As per sources close to Mid-Day, Parineeti cannot commit to the project since the film that was supposed to go floors in August was postponed. The source shared, “Karan Sharma’s directorial venture was originally scheduled to start in August. But due to technical delays, the filming has been moved to October-November. As luck would have it, Parineeti is busy in that window. She has two yet-untitled projects."

Advertisement

Moreover, Parineeti Chopra is all set to tie the knots with Raghav Chadha in October, the revised month for the much-awaited film,"The makers would have had to incur additional expenses due to the change of dates and the wedding break. So, Parineeti and Dinesh mutually decided that it was best to go ahead with another actor for this film," the source added.