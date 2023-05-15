Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Are 'Overwhelmed With Love'; Issue 1st Statement After Engagement

Two days after Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha made their relationship official, the couple has now issued their first statement. On Monday, the actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a note in which she talked about how they are overwhelmed with the love they have been receiving from everyone.

“Raghav and I are overwhelmed with the love and abundance of positivity we have received over the past few weeks, particularly on our engagement," Pari wrote and further added, “We both come from different worlds and it’s amazing to know that our worlds also unite with our union. We have gained a bigger family than we could have ever imagined."

Parineeti also shared that she is ‘touched’ by the love on social media and wrote, “We are so touched by everything we have heard, seen and we cannot thank you all enough. We embark on this journey knowing that you all are standing with us."

“A special shout-out to our amazing friends in the media. Thank you for being there through the day and cheering for us," she concluded. Raghav also shared the same statement on his Instagram handle.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha exchanged rings on May 13 at New Delhi’s Kapurthala House. Their engagement was an intimate ceremony with only family members and close friends in attendance. While Priyanka Chopra Jonas flew down to India for the special day, designer Manish Malhotra also attended the ceremony. Mika Singh, Sahaj Chopra and Shivang Chopra also joined them.

Several prominent politicians including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray also graced the occasion.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have reportedly been friends for a long time. Interestingly, the two studied together at the London School of Economics.

Everyone is now waiting for Parineeti and Raghav to tie the knot soon!