Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Engaged: Ranveer Singh, Kapil Sharma Congratulate The Couple

Actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha are engaged! The couple got engaged amidst much fanfare in presence of their close friends and family in Delhi this evening. Speculations about their relationship have been circulating ever since they were spotted together on multiple occasions, such as enjoying a meal at a Mumbai restaurant and appearing together at the airport. As the year draws to a close, the couple is anticipated to tie the knot.

For the big day, Parineeti slipped into a stunning Manish Malhotra traditional suit and completed her look with dainty kundan jewellery. Raghav wore a white bandhgala suit.

Both Parineeti and Raghav took to their social media handles to share pictures from the engagement. No sooner had they shared than well-wishers thronged the comments section to wish the couple.

Kapil Sharma was one of the first ones to write a congratulatory comments. He wrote, “Many congratulations to both of you dear Parineeti and Raghav ❤️ lots of love n happiness always ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾਂ ਹਮੇਸ਼ਾ ਖੁਸ਼ ਰੱਖੇ ❤️.

Parineeti’s Ladies vs Ricky Behl co-star Ranveer Singh wrote, “Bless ❤️"

Nimrit Kaur gushed over how lovely the couple looked. “Gosh how lovely @parineetichopra!!!! HUGE congratulations and love my darling ♥️♥️♥️," she wrote.

Her friend, Sania Mirza, too, dropped heart emojis. Athiya Shetty, who recently got married, commented “Congratulations".

Anushka Sharma took to the comments section and wrote “congratulations".

According to reports, Parineeti and Raghav are said to have studied together at the London School of Economics and have maintained a long-standing friendship. On the professional front, Parineeti has an upcoming project titled Chamkila, where she will be seen alongside Diljit Dosanjh. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film explores the lives of renowned Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila.