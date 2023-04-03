Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's Engagement This Week; Priyanka and Nick To Also Attend

Parineeti Chopra has created quite an air of mystery surrounding her relationship with the politician Raghav Chadha. The actress and the Aam Aadmi Party MP were recently snapped by the paparazzi which left everyone curious to know if something is cooking between the two. While several reports claim that the rumoured couple is all set to tie the knot soon, the latest update suggests their engagement is on the cards.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, Parineeti Chopra is all set to get engaged to Raghav in the first week of April. The couple will reportedly make their relationship official after this intimate ring ceremony in Delhi. The report also suggests that the Uunchai actress is in the national capital to overlook the preparations for the ceremony. The source further adds that Parineeti and Raghav are together involved in the prep and want to keep the entire affair ‘low-key’, restricted to family and close friends.

“They are totally involved in the prep of the engagement ceremony. They are getting engaged in Delhi next week. Since the beginning, the couple has kept their relationship lowkey, and wants to reflect the same while making their relationship official," the source claims.

Interestingly, Parineeti’s cousin Priyanka Chopra Jonas, her singer-husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie are also currently in India. Reportedly, they will also be attending this engagement ceremony. “In addition, her cousin sister Meera Kapoor has also reached Delhi for the ceremony. It is also because everyone has such a busy schedule, and Parineeti and Raghav are happy to take their relationship to the next level in presence of their family," the source further says.

Meanwhile, recently, singer and actor Harrdy Sandhu also confirmed the news of Parineeti getting engaged to the AAP leader. He was quoted saying, “I am so happy that it’s finally happening. I wish her all the luck." Prior to him, Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjeev Arora also took to twitter and congratulated the duo.

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra will be next seen featuring in the movie titled ‘Chamkila.’ This will be the first time that the actress will team up with director Imtiaz Ali for a project. The film also stars actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh.

