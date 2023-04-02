Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Spotted Together at Airport; In Mumbai To Meet Priyanka, Nick?

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha were clicked together at the Mumbai airport on Sunday morning. Parineeti’s actress-sister Priyanka Chopra is in the city with her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie for the NMACC event. This comes at a time when Parineeti and Raghav’s relationship and wedding rumours are doing the rounds. In the video shared by paparazzi, Parineet can be seen in a black top and jacket paired with denim whereas Raghav donned a beige shirt with jeans.

The rumoured couple blush as paparazzi ask them to pose. A fan also tried to click a selfie with the actress but she rushed inside her car.

Earlier this week, Parineeti and Raghav were spotted together at Delhi airport. As per multiple media reports, Parineeti is likely to tie the knot with the politician soon. Parineeti was also clicked outside designer Manish Malhotra’s house adding more fuel to the marriage rumours. Meanwhile, a close friend of the Chopra family has revealed that Parineeti and Raghav are committed to their union, but the final ceremony is yet to be done. The source told ETimes that Parineeti and Raghav’s roka ceremony is definitely going to happen “very soon".

Meanwhile, amid the strong wedding buzz, Raghav’s colleague Sanjeev Arora congratulated Parineeti and him for their alleged union. Sanjeev Arora took to Twitter to share a collage of Parineeti and Raghav. Along with the picture, he wrote a special wish for them. He wrote, “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes!!!"

If reports are to be believed, Parineeti and Raghav studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time now. They also follow each other on Instagram.

