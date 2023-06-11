Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha To Marry at Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' Wedding Venue?

Last we heard, Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAM) leader Raghav were scouting for wedding locations in Rajasthan. While a few options made the headlines, including Udaivilas Palace in Udaipur, it is now being claimed that Parineeti and Raghav are considering Umaid Bhawan as their wedding venue. Coincidentally, it is the same venue where Priyanka and Nick got married.

“The Umaid Bhavan Palace, in Jodhpur is a strong option too. It is known to be the biggest palace in India, with spacious air-conditioned rooms and suites designed for royalty," a source told Mid-Day. It is also being reported that the wedding festivities will take place from end of October to first week of November.

“The sangeet and mehendi ceremonies will take place at the palace hotel, followed by an intimate party with close friends and relatives. After the wedding, two receptions will be held, one and Delhi and the other in Mumbai. While Priyanka and Nick’s wedding was a grand one, Parineeti and Raghav’s nuptials will be an intimate affair, with attendance only from a few people from Bollywood. Parineeti is organising every tiny detail herself," the insider added.

Parineeti and Raghav had a fairytale engagement ceremony in Delhi last month. The intimate ceremony was attended by only close family and friends, including Parineeti’s cousin, actress Priyanka Chopra. Following the ceremony, Parineeti took to Instagram and expressed her gratitude for all the love she and Raghav have received.