Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha To Marry in Rajasthan? Alia Bhatt Pens a Note After Best Actress Award Win At IIFA Awards 2023

After a dreamy engagement ceremony, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will be tying the sacred knot soon. Their wedding festivities have been flagged off in full swing. And now, the next step for the couple is to scout the wedding location. Looks like, the couple are keen on tying the knot in Rajasthan just like Priyanka Chopra. Earlier this afternoon, Parineeti along with her fiancé Raghav was seen landing in Rajasthan. Several photos of the duo went viral on social media. In the pictures, Parineeti donned an elegant white kurta paired with palazzo pants. With a sleek ponytail and minimal makeup, she looked graceful. Raghav on the other hand was seen in a white kurta and matching pants. Reportedly, they were in Udaipur earlier.

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt penned a sweet note after winning the Best Actress Award at IIFA 2023. The actress bagged the award for her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. The prestigious awards ceremony took place in Abu Dhabi this year and Alia was expected to attend. However, the actress reportedly skipped the event because her grandfather’s health deteriorated. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Alia shared the announcement of her win and wrote, “Thank you so much @iifa. Sorry I couldn’t be there in person to receive the award. A special thank you to the audience for your constant support. This brings me and the entire team so much joy!"

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the most loved couples. Fans love their chemistry and always shower them with a lot of love. After dating for a long time, the couple tied the knot in 2018 and it was surely one of the most talked about weddings of the year. However, in an interview, Virat Kohli shared how Anushka has stopped him from revealing wedding details to anyone even to his best friend. Virat shared that his wife, Anushka Sharma, had kept their wedding details a closely guarded secret. During an interview with Graham Besinger, Virat Kohli said, “So the plan was all executed by Anushka because I was in the middle of the series. So she (Anushka) figured out the location and everything. And she mentioned it pretty categorically that we have to keep it confidential and there was no other way around it." “It was in Italy, right?" Graham asked, to which, he said, “Yeah, but even then one of the media guys reached there but wasn’t allowed to enter."

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan shared a video of the new Parliament building and was all praise for it. The new building is being inaugurated today, May 28. Ahead of the inauguration, SRK shared a video on Twitter comprising of visuals of the new building and was heard poetically describing the Parliament. While he spoke about the new building, the video added a Swades touch to it with the title track of the film playing in the background. Sharing the video, Shah Rukh Khan tweeted, “What a magnificent new home for the people who uphold our Constitution, represent every citizen of this great Nation and protect the diversity of her one People @narendramodi ji. A new Parliament building for a New India but with the age old dream of Glory for India. Jai Hind! #MyParliamentMyPride."

Malaika Arora has set the internet on fire after she shared a picture of her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor on social media. In no time it went viral and has become the talk of the town. The photograph has left fans and followers in surprise.In the black-and-white photo, Arjun is seen posing with no clothes on while hiding his private part with a cushion. The actor confidently bares it all, showcasing his chiseled physique. She has written, ‘My very own lazy boy’ as a caption. The same photo was reshared by Arjun on his Instagram stories with a heart emoji. This is not the first time that the couple has publicly shown their affection for each other on social media. They often share pictures and comments on each other’s posts, giving their fans a glimpse into their relationship. To note, the couple has been dating for a very long time and often makes headlines.

