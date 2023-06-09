Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha To Tie The Knot At This Luxurious Property In Udaipur?

After a dreamy engagement ceremony, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will be tying the sacred knot soon. Their wedding festivities have been flagged off in full swing. And after almost a month of scouting wedding locations, buzz is that the duo will be getting married at a luxurious property in Udaipur.

According to a report as per ETimes, Parineeti and Raghav have shown interest for the Oberoi Udaivilas in Udaipur. The property is situated on the banks of Lake Pichola and it boasts of huge gardens overlooking the lake. Most likely, the couple will be getting hitched here.

We also hear that Raghav and Parineeti will be having an intimate wedding in the presence of their close friends and family. They will get married as per their traditional customs and reportedly, both of their families are big on family traditions and rituals. Their engagement ceremony also followed the same and hence they wish to keep that same vibe for the wedding too. The report also stated that the couple are planning to get married by this year-end and are keen on a winter wedding between September to November.

Earlier last month, Parineeti Chopra revealed how she fell in love with her fiancé Raghav Chadha. The Bollywood star and the AAP leader Raghav Chadha got engaged in a private ceremony in New Delhi on May 13.

In an Instagram post, Parineeti shared that she knew Raghav was ‘the one’ after they met over breakfast. Sharing a series of unseen photos from her engagement ceremony, she wrote, “When you know, you know. One breakfast together and I knew - I had met the one. The most wonderful man whose quiet strength would be calming, peaceful and inspiring. His support, humour, wit and friendship are pure joy. He is my home. Our engagement party was like living a dream - a dream unfurling beautifully amidst love, laughter, emotion and loads of dancing! As we hugged those we loved dearest and celebrated with them, emotions overflowed. As a little girl in awe of princess stories, I had imagined how my fairytale would begin. Now that it has, it is even better than I had imagined."

Parineeti and Raghav’s engagement ceremony took place at Central Delhi’s Kapurthala House and was attended by around 150 guests, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Parineeti’s cousin, global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas.