Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Wash Dishes at Golden Temple as Part of Seva; Video Goes Viral

A day after Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha shared photos from their visit to the Golden Temple in Amritsar, a video of the couple offering seva at the shrine has surfaced online. The Bollywood actress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, who are soon going to get married, joined fellow devotees to not only offer prayers but also perform seva at the holy shrine. In a video going viral, Parineeti and Raghav were seen washing dishes as they were surrounded by bystanders.

Despite being surrounded by phones and attention, Parineeti and Raghav were seen unhinged by the attention and performing their share of seva before leaving the shrine. The video is gaining a lot of attention, with many praising them for being humble. “Nice both of you," a comment read. “Great Jodi and Great work," added another. “Rbb apko tarakki bkshe," a third wished for them.

Advertisement

Watch Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra perform seva at Golden Temple below:

Advertisement

On Saturday, Raghav shared a picture of him and Parineeti offering prayers along with the caption, “Amidst sacred hymns and serenity, I closed my eyes, bowed my head, and said a little prayer. With @parineetichopra by my side, it was even more special. Blessed to seek blessings at Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib ji in Amritsar today." Parineeti also shared the photo with the caption, “My visit this time was even more special; with him by my side. 💕🙏✨".