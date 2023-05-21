Parineeti Chopra Reaches Mumbai After A Dreamy Engagement With Beau Raghav Chadha, Watch

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra’s engagement was a momentous occasion filled with joy, love, and anticipation. The couple, renowned in their respective fields, decided to take their relationship to the next level, by exchanging rings surrounded by family, friends, and well-wishers on May 13 in Delhi’s Kapurthala House. With every click and scroll, the magic of their special day comes alive, leaving their fans excited. And now Parineeti Chopra is finally back in the tinsel town.

On Sunday, the Ishaqzaade actress was seen leaving the premises of the Mumbai airport amid paparazzi and fans with their cameras and cellphones. The actress even stopped and obliged some of the fans with a selfie before heading inside her car. She had a wide smile on her face and she rocked a peach coloured jacket, white t-shirt and ripped blue denim jeans paired with sunglasses.

Check out the videos here:

The engagement party of Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra was nothing short of a memorable extravaganza. To make their special day even more magical, they extended an invitation to the renowned singer Mika Singh, who graced the occasion with his soulful voice. Post the occasion, another delightful video emerged, capturing a heartwarming moment between the couple. In this clip, the couple was seen dancing together, as Mika Singh sang his popular wedding track, Gal Mitthi Mitthi.

To announce the big news to the world, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha took to their social media accounts and shared identical posts that melted hearts across the virtual realm. With synchronised words and heartfelt emotions, they beautifully expressed their joy and excitement about embarking on this new chapter together. “Everything I prayed for… I said yes," wrote Parineeti Chopra, while Raghav Chadha captioned his post as, “Everything I prayed for .. She said yes!"

In another post, after their intimate engagement, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha took a moment to express their gratitude to their fans, family members, and even the media personnel who made their special day even more memorable. With words brimming with appreciation and warmth, they acknowledged the love and support they received from all quarters.