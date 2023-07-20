Parineeti Chopra Reacts As Paparazzi Asks Her To Not Marry Raghav Chadha In Italy; Watch

Ever since actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha exchanged rings, everyone is eager to know when and where is the couple planning to tie the knot. Reportedly, Parineeti and Raghav are already hunting for wedding venues. On Thursday, Parineeti was snapped by the paparazzi when they too asked the actress about her wedding location.

In a video that surfaced online, Parineeti was seen walking out of the airport when she was snapped by the paparazzi. She sported a black dress with matching sunglasses and looked simple yet pretty. However, one of the shutterbugs told Pari that he too wanted to attend her wedding. Parineeti smiled at him and said that he should surely come. The paparazzi then jokingly urged the actor to not get married in Italy. Parineeti immediately started laughing at the hilarious request.

Italy has become a popular wedding destination for actors, especially those who want some privacy at their ceremony. In 2017, cricketer Virat Kohli got married to actor Anushka Sharma in Tuscany. In 2018, actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone also got married at Lake Como.

Rajasthan is also a favourite wedding destination for actors. In 2021, actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in Sawai Madhopur district. The next year, Hansika Motwani married her boyfriend Sohael Khaturiya in Jaipur. Recently, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got married in Jaisalmer.

Talking about Parineeti and Raghav, the two got engaged on May 13 this year in Delhi in the presence of their family and close friends. Priyanka Chopra had also flown in to celebrate her cousin’s special day. The couple took to Instagram to share photos of the intimate ceremony. Parineeti looked like a dream in a Manish Malhotra outfit. Raghav wore an achkan designed by Pawan Sachdeva.