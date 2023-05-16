Parineeti Chopra Reacts To Priyanka Chopra's Congratulatory Post; Says 'Bridesmaid’s Duties Coming Up'

Parineeti Chopra got engaged to AAP member Raghav Chadha on Saturday. The engagement ceremony was held in Delhi and was attended by the couple’s close relatives and friends, including Parineeti’s cousin Priyanka Chopra, who flew down to celebrate with her. Priyanka also congratulated the couple on social media. Parineeti responded to Priyanka’s message, thanking her and preparing her for the significant responsibilities ahead.

Sharing a series of photos - including that of the newly engaged couple and family, Priyanka had written, “Congratulations Tisha and Raghav.. Cannot wait for the wedding! So happy for both of you and the families. so fun to catch up with the fam!"

Taking to the comment’s section, Parineeti wrote, “Mimi Didii – bridesmaid’s duties coming upppp!"

After exchanging rings, Parineeti and Raghav, shared several pictures on Instagram to announce the news to their fans and well-wishers. “Everything I prayed for .. She said yes!," he wrote in the caption. A day later, they also thanked everyone for the love and good wishes. Taking to social media, Parineeti shared a note that read, “Raghav and I are overwhelmed with the love and abundance of positivity we have received over the past few weeks, particularly on our engagement. We both come from different worlds, and it is amazing to know that our worlds also unite with our union. We have gained a bigger family than we could have ever imagined. We are so touched by everything we have read/seen and we cannot thank you all enough. We embark on this journey knowing that you all are standing with us. A special shout-out to our amazing friends in the media. Thank you for being there through the day and cheering for us."

Dating speculations about the couple started circulating when they were spotted together outside several restaurants in Mumbai some time ago. Although they didn’t officially address their relationship status, the rumours were substantiated when they were pictured attending an IPL match in Mohali.