Parineeti Chopra Rocks A Breezy, Black Kaftan As She Gets Spotted At The Airport; See Photo

Parineeti Chopra has been in and out of airports even since rumours of her impending wedding in Rajasthan started doing the rounds. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have been making all the headlines with every public appearance, the most recent one being their trip to Golden Temple where they sought blessings for their blissful journey. Fans cannot wait for them to tie the knots and every update related to their marriage is amping their excitement. Following that trajectory, the latest update that has come is in the context of their wedding reception.

If sources close to Hindustan Times were to be believed, while there are speculations that their wedding will take place sometime in October, the couple will organise three receptions respectively in Chandigarh, Mumbai and Gurugram. The source told the publication that the said reception might not be hosted at The Leela Ambience Gurugram Hotel but at some other place. In fact, the parents of the couple Pawan Chopra-Reena Chopra and Sunil Chadha-Alka Chadha had gone to some hotel for a food tasting session.

“On Friday, there was a buzz in the hotel that Parineeti, Raghav and their families would be coming for a food tasting around 7:00 pm, but then it was moved to 9:00 pm. A lady, reportedly their manager, was coordinating on their behalf had already reached the venue at 8:30 pm. Around 9:45 pm, both their parents arrived at the hotel for the food tasting. There was information that they (Parineeti and Raghav) both would also come, but they didn’t show up and only the families tasted the food."