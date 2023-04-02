Parineeti Chopra Says ‘I Won’t Marry Politician’ in VIRAL Video Amid Raghav Chadha Wedding Buzz

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha’s wedding rumours have been making headlines for the last couple of weeks. While the rumoured couple has not yet either confirmed or denied their wedding reports, an old video of Parineeti has now gone viral on social media in which she had said that she does not want to marry a politician ever.

When Parineeti Said ‘Won’t Marry a Politician’

Parineeti was promoting one of her films with Sidharth Malhotra when she was asked about the celebrity she would want to marry. While the actress mentioned Hollywood actor Brad Pitt, she was then asked about politicians. To this, Parineeti responded by saying that she does not want to marry a politician ever. “The problem is I don’t want to marry any politician. There are too many good options but I don’t want to marry any politician ever," she had said.

Besides this, Parineeti also revealed certain traits that her future husband must have and added, “My love for travel, love for water, the ocean, diving, whatever, and they should just be a self-made person. I love men who have self-worth, who have made their lives themselves."

Parineeti Chopra’s Wedding Rumours With Raghav Chadha

Interestingly, this comes at a time when Parineet’s wedding rumours with ‘a politician’ Raghav Chadha have been making headlines. Recently, Parineet’s Code Name: Tiranga co-star Harrdy Sandhu confirmed that she is “finally getting settled in life" and told DNA, “I am so happy that it’s finally happening. I wish her all the luck." Harrdy also confirmed that he spoke to Parineeti and congratulated her over the phone. “Yes, I have called and congratulated her," he said.

Last month, Raghav also broke his silence on their romance rumours. On March 23, when he was asked about the actress and their frequent meetings when he said, “Aap mujhse raajneeti ke sawaal kariye, Parineeti ke sawaal na kariye (Please ask me questions about politics, not Parineeti)."

Reportedly, Parineeti and Raghav studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time now.

