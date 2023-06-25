Parineeti Chopra Says 'I'm Not Married' To Raghav Chadha As Man Asks About Her 'Married Life'; Watch

Parineeti Chopra’s impending wedding with Raghav Chadha has been the talk of the town for a while now. After they announced in May 2023 that they are engaged and confirmed that a grand wedding will take place, fans are curious to know when are they planning to get married. While it is reported that a wedding venue might have been confirmed, a man seemed to believe that Parineeti is already married and even went on to ask her about her ‘married life.’

In a video shared by Voompla, Parineeti was seen getting mobbed by the media as she was leaving an awards show. Parineeti maintained her cool as the media threw various questions about her marriage at her. While a few requested for an invite, a man was heard asking Parineeti several times about how her marriage life is going.

Seemingly fighting a laugh, Parineeti replied, “I’m not married yet." The video is now going viral. Watch it here:

Last month, it was reported that the actress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAM) leader are considering Umaid Bhawan as their wedding venue. Coincidentally, it is the same venue where Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married.