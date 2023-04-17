Parineeti Chopra Says 'Jaldi Shayad' As She Talks About Marriage, Kids in Viral Video; Watch

Parineeti Chopra’s rumoured relationship with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha is currently the talk of the town. The couple is expected to tie the sacred knot this year. While they have been tight lipped about their love affair, their casual lunch and dinner dates hint towards their rumoured relationship. Now an old video of Parineeti talking about ‘marriage and kids’ is going viral on social media.

Back in 2019, Parineeti along with Sania Mirza made an appearance for Farah Khan’s talk show where the Ishqzaade actress joked about having kids and getting married, much like she affirmed it. After a series of games, Farah asked Parineeti about her wedding, to which she said, “Abhi nahi, Jaldi shayad," she paused, laughed and added, “Bilkul bhi nahi, Meri shaadi nahi hone wali."

This year, in February, Parineeti once again opened up about getting married and having children in one of her interviews. The Hasee Toh Phasee actress had told Hindustan Times, “All you have to do is find me a boy then my personal life will be sorted. If you have any recommendations, I am listening. The day I find my person and I fall in love with my person, I will want to marry him."

She further added, “In terms of my personal life, I would love to get married and I would love to have children in my life. That is also important. I want to have a great balanced career which is full of highs and lows. I welcome both equally. I want to be healthy, I want to be happy with my family and my friends."

Raghav too had earlier addressed the romance rumours. He was asked about the actress and their frequent meetings. “Aap mujhse raajneeti ke sawaal kariye, Parineeti ke sawaal na kariye (Please ask me questions about politics, not Parineeti)," the AAP politician said. When prodded further about their rumoured relationship, Raghav blushed and replied, “Denge jawaab."

An official update is awaited for their wedding.

