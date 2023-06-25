Parineeti Chopra Seemingly Loses Her Cool, Refuses to Move After Paparazzi Chase Her; Watch

Parineeti Chopra appeared to have lost her cool after the paparazzi refused to let her go without a photo. On Saturday night, she was seen attending an awards show. While she turned heads at the red carpet with her black gown, she opted to change into a tad more comfortable look for her way out. Dressed in a red salwar-kameez, Parineeti did not seem to be in her best spirits.

In a video shared by Voompla, Parineeti was seen leaving in a hurry while the paparazzi tried to get a photo of her leaving. However, she appeared like she did not want to be photographed. At first, she and her team tried to tell the cameramen to stop, with Parineeti heard telling, “Bus, bus." But when they refused to comply to her request, she stood until the paparazzi cleared the way for her to rush out. She even turned her back against them.

Watch the video below: