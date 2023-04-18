Trends :Moonbin Death LiveAstroAishwarya RaiIleana D'CruzBTS
Home » Movies » Parineeti Chopra Spotted with Silver Band on Her Ring Finger Amid Raghav Chadha Wedding Rumours

Parineeti Chopra Spotted with Silver Band on Her Ring Finger Amid Raghav Chadha Wedding Rumours

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are rumoured to be getting married soon. The actress sparked dating rumours with AAP MP earlier this year.

Advertisement

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: April 18, 2023, 08:47 IST

Mumbai, India

Amid Raghav Chaddha dating rumours, Parineeti Chopra spotted with a silver band on her ring finger. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)
Amid Raghav Chaddha dating rumours, Parineeti Chopra spotted with a silver band on her ring finger. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)

Amid rumours of her wedding with Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra was seen sporting a silver band on her ring finger. The actress has been rumoured to be dating the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister for a few weeks now after they were spotted together. Reports did the rounds suggesting that their wedding was being planned. With Priyanka Chopra in town earlier this month, speculations suggested that a roka ceremony would take place. However, there was no confirmation.

On Monday night, Parineeti Chopra had our attention with her ring. Although a simple band, it was the placement of the ring that caught our attention. The actress was spotted at celebrity manager Poonam Damania’s office on Monday night. Parineeti kept it casual with a white crop top, unbuttoned shirt doubled up as a shrug and a pair of denims. Parineeti sported minimal make-up and no jewellery, except for a gold ring and silver band on her ring finger. The actress smiled for the cameras before she left the office.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Raghav was flooded with questions about his rumoured wedding during his recent meet with the press and the AAP MP smartly dodged the questions. Speaking with Aaj Tak, the politician was asked, “Parineeti ki khoob charcha ho rahi hai (There is a lot of discussion about you and Parineeti)." Raghav blushed and said with a laugh, “Aaj jashn manaiye ki Aam Aadmi Party national party bani hai. Aur kai saare jashn manane ka mauka ayega. (Today let’s celebrate AAP’s national party status. You’ll get a lot more opportunities to celebrate in future)."

Advertisement

If reports are to be believed, Parineeti and Raghav studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time now. They also follow each other on Instagram.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here

RELATED NEWS
Follow us on

About the Author

Dishya SharmaDishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18. Sh...Read More

first published: April 18, 2023, 07:53 IST
last updated: April 18, 2023, 08:47 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+7PHOTOS

Priyanka Chopra Wows In Red Dress At Citadel World Premiere In London, Joined By Hubby Nick Jonas; See Pics

+7PHOTOS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Malavika Mohanan, Sobhita Dhulipala, Ileana D'Cruz And Other Tollywood Divas In Stylish Swimwear, See Pics