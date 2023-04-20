Trends :KKBKJ Box OfficePushpa 3Samantha Ruth PrabhuCoachella 2023Eid 2023
Home » Movies » Parineeti Chopra to Wear Manish Malhotra Lehenga on Rumoured Wedding With Raghav Chadha? Find Out

Parineeti Chopra to Wear Manish Malhotra Lehenga on Rumoured Wedding With Raghav Chadha? Find Out

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have studied together in London School Of Economics. The duo are expected to get married this year.

Advertisement

Curated By: Aditi Giri

News18

Last Updated: April 20, 2023, 10:25 IST

Mumbai, India

Parineeti Chopra spotted outside Manish Malhotra's house in Mumbai. (Photo : Viral Bhayani)
Parineeti Chopra spotted outside Manish Malhotra's house in Mumbai. (Photo : Viral Bhayani)

Parineeti Chopra is making headlines for her rumoured relationship with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha. The rumoured couple is likely to get married this year. While they have been tight-lipped about their alleged love affair, their casual lunch and dinner dates have added fuel to the fire. Recently, the actress was spotted at ace designer Manish Malhotra’s house in Bandra.

The paparazzi captured the actress stepping out of his home. Parineeti looked effortlessly glam in a white striped suit paired with a black crop top. She completed her look with a white bag. She smiled and waved as the shutterbugs clicked her. This has led to fans speculating whether Parineeti will wear a Manish Malhotra bridal lehenga on her rumoured wedding with Raghav.

Advertisement

One of the netizens on seeing the video even commented, “Ye apne shaadi k kapdo ka order dene aai hai Manish Malhotra ko (She has come to give an order for her wedding clothes to Manish Malhotra)."

Recently in an interview with Lifestyle Asia, Parineeti was asked about how she reacts to the constant media glare specially at her personal life. The actress shared, “There is a thin line between the media discussing my life and sometimes crossing the line by being too personal or disrespectful. If that happens, I will clarify if there are any misconceptions. If it is not necessary to clarify, I won’t."

According to a report in ETimes, Raghav and Parineeti went for dinner after their families initiated discussions on marriage. They knew each other, liked each other and had common interests, and everything worked out well. Their families have also reportedly known each other for some time.

RELATED NEWS

Raghav had earlier addressed the romance rumours. He was asked about the actress and their frequent meetings. “Aap mujhse raajneeti ke sawaal kariye, Parineeti ke sawaal na kariye (Please ask me questions about politics, not Parineeti)," the AAP politician said. When prodded further about their rumoured relationship, Raghav blushed and replied, “Denge jawaab."

Advertisement

Reportedly, Parineeti and Raghav studied at London School Of Economics together and have been friends since a long time. An official update is awaited for their wedding.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Aditi GiriAditi Giri, Senior Sub-Editor at News18. She is a Bollywood and Biryani enthusia...Read More

first published: April 20, 2023, 10:25 IST
last updated: April 20, 2023, 10:25 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Eid 2023 Outfit Ideas Inspired By Bollywood Divas: Sonam Kapoor In Anarkali, Sara Ali Khan In Sharara, Aditi Rao Hydari In Kurta

+8PHOTOS

Priyanka Chopra Oozes Oomph In Green Dress With Plunging Neckline, Check Out The Diva's Hottest Red Carpet Looks