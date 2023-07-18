Parineeti Wishes 'Mimi Didi' aka Priyanka on Her Birthday With Unseen Pic From Engagement

Parineeti Chopra dug out a special photo from her engagement album to wish Priyanka Chopra, aka her ‘Mimi Didi.’ Priyanka turned 41 on Tuesday, July 18. On the occasion, Parineeti took to her Instagram Stories and shared a photo in which Priyanka was seen fixing Parineeti’s hair while she was seated for the puja at her engagement. Sharing the photo, Parineeti wished Priyanka and thanked her for all that she has done for her.

“Happiest birthday Mimi didi… Thank you for everything you do! I LOVE YOU," Parineeti wrote while sharing the photo. For the unversed, Parineeti got engaged to Raghav Chadha in May this year. The actress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister hosted a private ceremony which was followed by an engagement party. Priyanka Chopra specially flew down to New Delhi to attend the ceremony.

At the time, Priyanka shared a series of photos - including that of the newly engaged couple and family, and congratulated Parineeti and Raghav. “Congratulations Tisha and Raghav.. Cannot wait for the wedding! So happy for both of you and the families. so fun to catch up with the fam!" she wrote. Taking to the comment’s section, Parineeti wrote, “Mimi Didii – bridesmaid’s duties coming upppp!"