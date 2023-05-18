Parineeti Chopra's Dad Tears Up During Her Engagement With Raghav Chadha; See Photos

Parineeti Chopra has shared a new set of photographs from her engagement with Raghav Chadha. The Bollywood star and the AAP leader Raghav Chadha got engaged in a private ceremony in New Delhi on May 13.

Parineeti, who returned to Mumbai on Wednesday, took to her Instagram account to post some priceless moments from her engagement. In one of the photos, Parineeti’s father can be seen tearing up in the background as she performs some rituals with Raghav.

Sharing the photos, Parineeti wrote, “ARDAAS • Felt surreal to be blessed by the one and only, Jathedar of the Akal Takht Sahib, Singh Sahib Giani Harpreet Singh Ji. His sacred presence at our engagement meant everything to us."

Parineeti’s brother Shivang Chopra commented, “A casual Papa tearing up in the background is the highlight." Another one wrote, “I can see your dad getting emotional in the second picture. Soo heartwarming."

Parineeti and Raghav’s engagement ceremony took place at the Central Delhi’s Kapurthala House and was attended by around 150 guests, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Parineeti’s cousin, global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Rumours of Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra’s wedding started in March after they were spotted together in Mumbai. However, a report in ETimes suggested that the couple’s love story began last year. The sparks flew between Parineeti and Raghav on the sets of Chamkila. Parineeti was apparently shooting in Punjab for the film and Raghav had gone on the set to meet her as a friend. The two eventually fell in love.

For the unversed, Raghav and Parineeti have known each other for a very long time. According to multiple reports, the duo studied together in London School of Economics.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti Chopra will be seen sharing screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in Chamkila. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two popular Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila.