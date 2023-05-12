Parineeti Chopra's Mumbai House Decked Up Ahead of Engagement; Jennifer Mistry SLAMS TMKOC's 'Bhide' Aka Mandar

As per reports, actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha will be exchanging engagement vows on May 13 in Delhi. The occasion will be graced by approximately 150 guests, comprising their loved ones and close friends. Speculations about their relationship have been circulating ever since they were spotted together on multiple occasions, such as enjoying a meal at a Mumbai restaurant and appearing together at the airport. As the year draws to a close, the couple is anticipated to tie the knot. Before the big day, pictures of the actor’s Mumbai residence have made their way onto social media. The entire house has been beautifully decorated with lights.

Jennifer Mistry has left everyone shocked for alleged sexual harassment allegations against the maker of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Asit Kumar Modi. She has filed a complaint against Asit, Project Head Sohail Ramani and executive producer Jatin Bajaj of alleged sexual harassment at the workplace. In one of her interviews on Thursday, the actress even called the sets of the popular sitcom a ‘male-chauvinist’ place - an allegation denied by her co-star Mandar Chandwadkar aka Atmaram Tukaram Bhide.

Even though Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have not confirmed their relationship yet, several media reports claim that the rumoured couple’s engagement will take place in New Delhi tomorrow i.e. on May 13. If recent reports are to be believed, Parineet’s engagement will be an intimate affair with only family members and close friends in attendance.

Did you know that Bollywood star Katrina Kaif had almost rejected her Telugu debut film Malliswari in which she starred alongside Venkatesh Daggubati? Well, an old video of Malliswari producer D Suresh Babu talking about the infamous fiasco has emerged on social media. Malliswari was released in 2004. It was Katrina Kaif’s second film in her career.

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu will soon be seen in the romantic-comedy Kushi, written and directed by Shiva Nirvana. The actor recently celebrated his birthday, on May 9, and a little celebration was put together on the sets of Kushi. Soon after, a video capturing Samantha singing “Happy Birthday" to Vijay went viral on the internet. On his birthday, the actor unveiled the first song from the film, titled Na Roja Nuvve, a soothing romantic number.

