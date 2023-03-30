Park Hyung Sik, Park Bo Young Gear Up For Special Appearance In 'Strong Woman Do Bong Soon' Spin-Off

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon fans, gear up to flex those muscles once again as actors Park Bo-Young and Park Hyung-Sik are set to make a special appearance in the upcoming drama spin-off Strong Woman Gangnam-soon. Bo-Young and Hyung-Sik’s special appearance in the upcoming JTBC drama is adding to the hype around the long-awaited spin-off of a much-enjoyed show. The duo received a lot of love for their roles in Strong Woman Do Bong-soon and will be reuniting on screen after their last drama together in 2017.

According to OSEN, the actors received a special offer and have already finished filming for their appearances. Strong Woman Gangnam-soon is a drama that depicts the story of three generations of mother and daughter, who are naturally gifted with tremendous strength, as they uncover the reality of new drug crimes taking place around Gangnam. The drama has a star-studded cast of Lee Yu-mi, Kim Jung-Eun, Kim Hae-sook, Ong Seong-wu, and Byun Woo-Seok, among others.

Strong Woman Gangnam Soon’s worldview expands on the popular drama Strong Woman Do Bong-soon, which aired in 2017 and received attention as one totally fresh take on female leads in a Korean drama. Strong Woman Do Bong-soon follows the love triangle between three unlikely characters. When Do Bong-soon (Park Bo-young), who is naturally gifted with incredible strength, meets Ahn Min-hyeok (Park Hyung-sik), who has never seen anyone like her in the world, chaos ensues. They find themselves entangled with gangsters, an unlikely villain, and law enforcement. Do Bong-soon wants to make sure her secret strength remains undiscovered by her childhood friend and police officer In Guk-doo (Ji Soo), who has a sense of justice. Turns out it is not as easy as it seems.

Since Gangnam-soon is Do Bong-soon's sixth cousin, much anticipation has been focused on the world view of the two shows. It has now been completed with Park Bo-young and Park Hyeong-sik's special appearances, though it remains to be seen which characters they will be playing.

The news of the two actors' appearances has created excitement among fans of the drama. Park Bo-young and Park Hyung-sik's performances in Strong Woman Do Bong-soon were widely praised. Their chemistry was undeniable, and fans are hoping to see more of it in Strong Woman Gangnam-soon.

The new drama is set to air in the first half of this year.

