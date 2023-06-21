Park Seo Joon Breaks Silence on Youtuber Xooos Dating Rumours: 'Since This Is a Personal Matter...'

South Korean actor Park Seo Joon finally addressed the rumours about him dating Youtuber Xooos. However, he did not agree or deny the claims. The actor was promoting his new film Concrete Utopia at a press conference when he was asked about the dating rumours. Park Seo Joon confessed that he ‘feels greatly burdened’ about opening up about his personal life in public and added that he is unable to speak about the rumours.

“I heard that there was such news belatedly as there is a project I’m currently filming now. The first thought I had was, ‘A lot of people are interested in me,’" he said at the press conference, as reported by Soompi. “I’m grateful for the attention, but in my case, I tend to feel greatly burdened by opening up my private life [to the public], and since this is a personal matter, I think it will be difficult for me to particularly comment."

“Since today is the first official scheduled event for ‘Concrete Utopia,’ please show lots of interest in the film," he concluded his statement.