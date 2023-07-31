Park Seo Joon Makes Shocking Statement About BTS' V, Says He HATED This Gesture Taehyung Does in Public

Park Seo-joon made a surprising confession about his best friend, BTS singer V. It is no secret that Park Seo-joon and Kim Taehyung share a close bond. Both the stars are a part of the friends group called Wooga Squad as well. Noting his bond with the Winter Bear singer, the Dream actor said that he can confess he doesn’t like a particular gesture Taehyung does when he’s in public.

As reported by AllKPop, Park Seo-joon appeared as a special guest on MMTG with Lee Byung Hun and Park Bo-young to promote their upcoming film Concrete Utopia. During the episode, a number of topics were discussed, one of which was the BTS singer. Host JaeJae was displaying photos for the trio to comment on. For Park Seo-joon, he presented a video and picture from his and Taehyung’s show Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth. They discussed the knife dance sequence and the stories behind it.