Parth Samthaan Thanks ‘Mentors’ Sanjay Dutt And Raveena Tandon As He Wraps Ghudchadi Dubbing

TV actor Parth Samthaan is set to make a Bollywood debut with his upcoming film Ghudchadi. He has captivated the hearts of many viewers with his performance in shows like Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan and rose to fame after the portrayal of Anurag Basu in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. The actor is now set to entertain his fans in the film alongside Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon. Parth recently wrapped up the project and shared his experience working in Ghudchadi.

“Ghudchadi has been an incredible journey for me…I fell in love with the script the moment I read it. It’s a romantic comedy with a heart, and I believe the audience will connect with the story and the characters," as quoted by Bollywood Bubble.

Advertisement

Parth Samthaan was at a dubbing studio to finish the final post-production schedule of the film.

The actor will play the lead in Ghudchadi, the directorial debut of Binoy Gandhi. It features an ensemble cast that includes actors like Sanjay Dutt, Aruna Irani, and Raveena Tandon. Sharing about working with such industry stalwarts, Parth said, “Aruna Ji, Sanjay Sir, and Raveena Ma’am have been like mentors to me on set. Their guidance and encouragement have boosted my confidence as an actor. Working alongside such experienced actors and a fantastic team has been a dream come true."

Parth posted a few pictures of himself along with the film’s team on his Instagram handle. “It’s a wrap! These pictures carry a lot of emotions, hard work, patience, patience and most importantly A positive approach. Had an amazing experience shooting Ghuchadhi with the entire team, a big thanks to all my fantastic co-actors Sanjay Dutt Baba and gorgeous Raveena Tandon and my fav Khushalii Kumar, special thanks to all the technicians, dop, assistants, light men, spot dada for working day and night with all smiles," read the caption posted with the photos.