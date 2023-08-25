Parvathy Thiruvothu's Unique Saree And Black Blazer Fusion Has Fans' Approval

Parvathy Thiruvothu, a renowned figure in the Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil film industries, has established herself as an actress and anchor of great repute. Having shared the screen with luminaries like Puneeth Rajkumar and Mohanlal, she has earned a place among the industry’s esteemed actresses. While her film choices remain selective, her social media presence offers an insight into her daily life, moods, and activities. In a recent Instagram post, the actress surprised her fans by effortlessly blending traditional and contemporary styles in a captivating photoshoot.

In the series of photos shared by Parvathy Thiruvothu, she adorns an elegant combination of an orange saree and a black blazer. Accentuating her look, she sports a septum ring that perfectly complements her minimalistic makeup. The credit for her stunning style goes to the talented fashion designer and stylist, Smiji. One photo captures the actress striking a graceful Bharatanatyam pose, adding a touch of traditional artistry to her portrayal.

The images left some fans taken aback, as they found it challenging to recognize her in this distinct avatar. Others flooded the comments section with adoration for her striking appearance. This departure from her usual candid and minimal makeup photos was indeed a delightful surprise.

In a recent post, Parvathy Thiruvothu shared a series of images in which she was captured in a dimly lit room, engrossed in reading a book. The play of shadows lent the photos a captivating aesthetic. The actress aptly captioned the post “Sukoon," signifying the tranquillity she found in those moments.