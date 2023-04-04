Parveen Babi Birth Anniversary: Revisiting Her Timeless Classics with Amitabh Bachchan

PARVEEN BABI BIRTH ANNIVERSARY: Legendary actress Parveen Babi is still remembered for her brilliant fashion choices and her roles in films. Parveen Babi did not have the conventional content life that most would expect out of a celebrity. Her life was shrouded in mystery, controversies and tragedy, but she did not let her personal wounds seep into the bold avatars she played on screen.

Parveen Babi lit up the screen every time she appeared on it and had a huge fan following in the 70s and 80s. She worked with many leading actors of the time and yet her most prominent on-screen pairing was with Amitabh Bachchan, with whom she appeared in a slew of films. On the occasion of the late actor’s birth anniversary, let us take a look at some of her iconic films with Amitabh Bachchan.

Majboor (1974)

This film was the first time audiences saw the pair of Amitabh and Parveen Babi together. It was directed by Ravi Tandon and focuses on a terminally ill man who takes the charges for a murder he did not commit in order for his family to claim the reward money. Deewar (1975)

This Yash Chopra-directed classic was the second time Amitabh paired up with Parveen Babi. Also featuring Shashi Kapoor, this movie depicting a rift between two brothers contains one of the most famous and iconic dialogues in Hindi cinema, “Mere paas maa hai". Amar Akbar Anthony (1977)

This movie directed by Manmohan Desai revolved around three brothers who were separated at birth and brought up in different faiths. Amitabh Bachchan played the Catholic Anthony Gonsalves and Parveen Babi played his ladylove. Kaala Patthar (1979)

This Yash Chopra-directed film was based on the real-life incident of the Chasnala mining disaster that occurred in Jharkhand in 1975. Amitabh plays an ex-naval officer who was now working as a coal miner and is paired with Parveen Babi. Kaalia (1981)

This movie, directed by Tinnu Anand was an out-and-out action thriller with Amitabh in a double role. It was yet another blockbuster from Amitabh’s ‘angry young man’ era. The movie also saw Parveen Babi joining Amitabh in performing some action for the first time. Shaan (1980)

With Shaan, director Ramesh Sippy tried to recreate the magic of Sholay and while the movie did not match Sholay’s success, it is still considered a classic. It introduced Bollywood to the popular villainous character Shakaal, modelled after James Bond villains, played by Kulbhushan Kharbanda. Amitabh is once again paired with Parveen Babi, who plays a con artist. The famous song ‘Pyar karne wale pyaar karte hai shaan se’ is picturized on Parveen Babi.

