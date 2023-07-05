Pasoori Artist Sheema Kermani Says She Does Not Like 'Remake Culture', Asks 'What Is The Need?'

The popular Pakistani song Pasoori \artist Sheema Kermani has said that she does not like the remake culture. In a recent interview, Kermani was asked about the song’s remake for the recently released SatyaPrem Ki Katha when she revealed that she hasn’t seen it as of now. She also made it clear that she is ‘against’ an old song being recreated.

“I haven’t even seen it, so I can’t comment. My feeling about remake songs has always been mixed. The toppers that are popular are remade. First of all, my reaction is that no brother, the original, is the best. The composition is so beautiful, so what is the need to remake it? I don’t like remake culture too much. Although seen in a way, the advantage is that young people are also listening to the old iconic songs. It’s a good thing. Personally, I am against it," she told Aaj Tak.