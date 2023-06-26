Pasoori Nu: Kartik Aaryan And Kiara Advani's Chemistry Is Palpable In Satyaprem Ki Katha's Latest Song; Watch

The makers of Satyaprem Ki Katha finally released the rendition of the global blockbuster ‘Pasoori’, which was originally sung by Pakistani singer-composer Ali Sethi and Shae Gill. The recreated version of this immensely popular song is titled ‘Pasoori Nu’ and has been sung by Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar and is set to be included in the upcoming Bollywood film, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. The teaser of the same was released yesterday.

On Monday, makers shared the 2 minute 40 seconds long music video that captured the insane chemistry between Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani amid the lush green mountain valleys of Kashmir. The video seamlessly transitions into a dance sequence between the duo. The song itself takes a different turn with its opening that’s been composed differently and it blends with the chorus of the original song. The revamped version of ‘Pasoori’ has been collectively composed by Rochak Kohli and Ali Sethi.

Right from the trailer to the songs, Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures upcoming ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ truly raised the excitement of the masses to witness this soulful musical romantic pure love story on the big screen after a long time. Currently, the entire nation has been taken over by the mind-blowing trailer and the songs of the film.

The trailer of Satyaprem Ki Katha that was dropped earlier this month, gave a glimpse of an intense romantic film in the making. In the film, which reunites hit on-screen pair Kartik and Kiara a year after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, features the duo playing a married couple. However, it doesn’t seem that Kiara’s character Katha is very happy in the marriage.