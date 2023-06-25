Pasoori Nu Teaser: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani Promise a Romantic Video, Watch

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani will be soon seen in a romantic drama titled Satyaprem Ki Katha. The film has already created a lot of drama with its trailer. And now the makers have shared a teaser of their upcoming new song Pasoori Nu. The full song will release tomorrow.

With the teaser of its next song, ‘Pasoori Nu’, the makers have guaranteed yet another addition to its blockbuster album. As the teaser looks amazing with its heart-touching tunes, it has certainly raised the excitement for its release tomorrow. Moreover, with ‘Pasoori Nu’, the makers are giving us a chance to relive the global hit song ‘Pasoori’ and there is no doubt that it’s going to be one moment to relish to watch the blockbuster Jodi, Kartik Aaryan, and Kiara Advani on the screen. Moreover, the song marks the team-up of the magical duo, Kartik Aaryan and Arijit Singh.

Pasoori Nu is sung by Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar. The music is given by Rochak Kohli X Ali Sethi. The lyrics of the song are given by Gurpreet Saini X Ali Sethi.

Watch the teaser here: