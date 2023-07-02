Past Lives Receives A Thunderous Applause At Its First Exclusive Premiere In India

Korean-Canadian director Celine Song’s acclaimed film Past Lives, starring Greta Lee, Teo Yoo and John Magaro, had a grand exclusive premiere in India earlier this week. The film is slated for a theatrical release in India on July 7, 2023, by PVR INOX Pictures. The event, hosted by PVR INOX - the largest and the most premium cinema exhibitor in India - took place in New Delhi and Mumbai among the presence of media, film critics, MAMI members and officials from the Korean Embassy.

Speaking on the premiere night, which received a thunderous applause by the audience, Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Executive Director, PVR INOX Limited, said, “We are thrilled to present India’s first and exclusive preview of ‘Past Lives’ at PVR INOX as we bring this exceptional film to the big screen in India. From enchanting Japanese anime to captivating Korean dramas, we strive to bring diverse content to India, captivating audiences with unique storytelling experiences. As the k-cultural phenomenon grows in India among the youth, we are glad to grow this community by making such content available in cinemas across the country."