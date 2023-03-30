Pathaan Director Reacts to Deepika's Saffron Bikini Row; Manoj Bajpayee Gives Update on Family Man 3

Pathaan director Siddharth Anand has broken his silence over the boycott calls against Deepika Padukone’s “saffron" bikini in Besharam Rang song. Several politicians had opposed to Deepika’s bikini colour, calling for its “rectification". Despite facing threats, major controversies and criticism before the film’s release, both Deepika and Shah Rukh Khan remained silent and exhibited restraint in their response to the situation.

Kajal Agarwal is one such actress who is known for her contribution to the Hindi, Telugu and Tamil film industries. The actress made her debut with the Bollywood film Kyun! Ho Gaya Na… and went on to do several Telugu and Tamil films later, along with some Hindi films. Now, the actress opened up about the difference between the Hindi industry and the south industry and whether the latter is more accepting.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha and Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra have been ruling the news headlines and social media trends for their dating rumours. As per multiple media reports, the Bollywood actress is likely to tie the knot with the politician soon. Amid the strong wedding buzz, Parineeti has seemingly confirmed her romance with Raghav Chadha with her cute Instagram gesture.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu admitted having a tough time after she and Naga Chaitanya decided to proceed with their divorce. While the Shaakuntalam actress held a strong face in front of the media for two years, gracefully handling the trolls and attacks made against her, Samantha said that there were some rough days that she had to deal with. The actress, in a new interview, said that there were days that she was crying, unable to get out of bed and even turned to her mother for support.

Manoj Bajpayee has proved his acting mettle over the years through the different roles he has done. Be it the violent gangster in Gangs of Wasseypur or a family man living a double life in the series The Family Man, the actor has always been convincing in his roles. The latter saw Manoj foray into the world of web series and it went on to become one of the most loved shows in India. Now that the actor has already teased the third season of the Raj and DK show, his fans are eagerly waiting for the release date of the series.

