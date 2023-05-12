Pathaan Fever Grips Bangladesh! Girl Dances To Shah Rukh Khan's Song; Crowd Cheers In Theatre; Watch

Shah Rukh Kha-starrer Pathaan has marked Hindi cinema’s return to Bangladesh theatres with a massive bang. It is the first big Bollywood film to release in the country since its independence in 1971. Moreover, the 2-day advance tickets for the actioner were already sold out before its release on Friday. Now, a video emerging from a theatre in Bangladesh shows how Pathaan has continued its victory reign in the foreign land. The footage captures a girl grooving to Jhoome Jo Pathaan as the energetic track plays on the big screen.

In the background, a theatre packed with audiences can be seen heard erupting in massive hoots and cheers as Salman Khan makes his special cameo in the movie. If the video is anything to go by, it seems Pathaan has immensely impressed Bangladeshi viewers. “Pathaan ki party continues in Bangladesh and even little kids can’t stop themselves from grooving to Jhoome Jo Pathaan," reads the caption of the video. Catch a glimpse of it here:

As per a report by India Today, importer and distributor Ananya Mamun confirmed all the permission. The film has reportedly been released in 41 cinema halls in the country. In totality, about 198 shows of the actioner will be played across the country every day. The production house of Pathaan, Yash Raj Films, has also revealed a detailed list of all the theatre names that will stream the movie. Take a look at it below:

For those unaware, Bollywood films were banned from releasing in Bangladesh ever since its independence back in 1972. However, in 2010 the country lifted the ban and screened Hindi movies including 3 Idiots and My Name Is Khan to boost cinema sales, as per ETimes. The decision erupted in mass protests from local artists after which the prohibition was re-imposed. In 2015, a momentary relaxation was provided for the release of Salman Khan’s Wanted. Now, it is Pathaan that has received permission for screenings.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles. The plot follows the exploits of a captured spy named Pathaan, rising for a fierce battle against a notorious gang of mercenaries, who plan to attack India.