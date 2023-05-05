Pathaan Makes History Again, SRK Film Becomes First Bollywood Film To Release in Bangladesh

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan was one of the biggest hits of this year. The action thriller broke all records at the box office. It is the highest-grossing film worldwide in the history of Hindi cinema with over 1050 crore gross at the global box office. And now it is all set to release in Bangladesh on May 12 and also become the first Hindi film to release in the country post partition.

Nelson D’Souza, Vice President, International Distribution, said, “Cinema has always been a unifying force between nations, races and cultures. It transcends borders, galvanises people and plays a significant hand in bringing people together. We are incredibly thrilled that Pathaan, which has done historic business worldwide, will now get a chance to entertain audiences in Bangladesh!"

He adds, “Pathaan becomes the first Hindi film to release in Bangladesh post 1971 and we are thankful to the authorities for their decision. We have learnt over the years that Shah Rukh Khan has tremendous fan following in Bangladesh and we feel Pathaan, our latest offering from YRF’s Spy Universe, is the perfect first film of SRK & Hindi cinema to release in the country and represent Indian culture and cinema in its full glory."

The film marked Shah Rukh’s return to the films after a four-year hiatus. He was last seen in Zero. This was the first time he shared screen space with John Abraham. Salman Khan was also seen in the cameo.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Jawan and Dunki. The actor was currently shooting for Dunki in Kashmir when pictures and videos went viral on social media. While Deepika will be next seen in Fighter with Hrithik Roshan. She will be collaborating with Sidharth Anand for the second time after Pathaan. She also has The Inter which is also a remake of a Hollywood film. Amitabh Bachchan will be seen with her.

