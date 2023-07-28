Pathaan To Brahmastra, Blockbuster Bollywood Films Now Streaming On OTT

In today’s time, various streaming platforms are offering an extensive collection of movies for your entertainment. You can find films of different genres like action, suspense, thriller, and comedy in multiple languages in these spaces. These OTT platforms also house some of the blockbuster theatrical releases. So, if you have missed any such movies in theatres, you can enjoy them in the comfort of your home. Let’s take a look at some of the superhit Bollywood films which are now available on OTT. Read on.

Satyaprem Ki Katha: If you missed watching the latest Kiara Advani and Karthik Aryan-starrer movie in theatres, you’ll soon have the chance to watch it on Amazon Prime Video. The film is scheduled to release on the platform in August. The exact date has not been revealed yet. The film is already a box office success and has achieved the remarkable milestone of entering the 100 crore club.

Tiku Weds Sheru: Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur-starrer Tiku Weds Sheru is also one of the latest released films, which you can watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Bhola: Experience the thrill of the action-packed movie featuring Ajay Devgn and Tabu on Amazon Prime Video. Initially released in theatres on March 30, the film was later acquired by the streaming platform, making it accessible to viewers.

Pathaan: Pathaan, which was released theatrically in January 2023, earned a lot at the box office. If you have missed this Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham-starrer in theatres, then you can enjoy this film on Amazon Prime Video.