Bhojpuri films and songs may not have as big a budget as Bollywood but they sure have what it takes to keep their audience engaged and attract as many people as possible. Bhojpuri actors, dancers and singers are through-and-through entertainers with hook steps, unforgettable and catchy lyrics, glamour and fast-paced beats. Nowadays, these songs are also being used by influencers to make reels and go viral on Instagram and other video-sharing platforms.

Some of the most famous Bhojpuri songs that are on everyone’s playlists and have garnered high YouTube views are:

Patli Kamariya Mor Hai Hai- This song sung by Anju Kushmi and Raj Kusmy went so viral that Instagram had users dancing to its hook line across the nation. The video has more than 86 lakh views and social media has acted as a slingshot for this song to appear on everyone’s Instagram feed.

Hamar Jila Seedha Thokela- Sung by Tuntun Yadav and Preeti Rai, this song has over 4.43 lakh views on YouTube. The song is about the swag of people from Eastern Uttar Pradesh that shares its border with Bihar and is also about how the singer’s district directly shoots rather than talking about an issue.

Raja Ho Kareja Ho Karejwa Karela Dhaka Dhak- Sung by one of the leading Bhojpuri singers Pawan Singh, this song has over 3.9 lakh views. The song has become a social media sensation with several creators making trendy reels and videos of the song in the background which go viral.

Rajaiya Balam- Singer Samar Singh and Shilpi Raj came up with this song about a couple of months ago and the song has over 24 lakh views on YouTube. The song has some great dance steps and amazing beats for people to dance to.

Rajau Ke Raj Mei Laaj Kaisan- Priyanka Singh’s latest song has more than 1 lakh views and people haven’t been able to move on ever since the song was released on YouTube. The video may not have as many views as the previous four but it has been raved over by social media users.

